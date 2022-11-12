BHEL's Defence Unit In Haridwar Gets A Certificate To Manufacture Naval Guns

The defence production unit of BHEL, Haridwar, has been given a 'Self Certification Status Certificate' for manufacturing naval guns for the Indian Navy.

The certificate was given to BHEL Managing Director Amit Gupta by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sharma, Additional Director General, Quality Assurance, said Acting Director of BHEL, Haridwar, Praveen Chandra Jha on Saturday.

Jha congratulated officials and employees of the defence production unit for the significant achievement saying it was a result of their collective hard work.