Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra In Telangana: Activist-Lawyer Prashant Bhushan Joins In

Manda Krishna Madiga, leader of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), an outfit fighting for categorisation of SCs, also joined the rally.

Prashant Bhushan
Prashant Bhushan PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 9:48 am

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Sunday joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on its 60th day in Telangana.
 
Manda Krishna Madiga, leader of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), an outfit fighting for categorisation of SCs, also joined the rally which resumed this morning from Alladurg in Medak district, party sources said. 

"It is the 60th Day of #BharatJodoYatra and it began like every morning with Pyari Jan of the Seva Dal from Mysuru leading the singing of the National Song, Dhwaj Geet, & National Anthem. Today we move from Medak to Kamareddy district," Congress General Secretary, incharge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
 
Addressing a gathering at Peddapur village in Medak district on Saturday, Gandhi alleged that unemployment and price rise were rampant since 2014 in the country.

The foot march entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on Monday, sources added.
 
The Wayanad MP will address a public  meeting on Monday in Kamareddy district.
 
The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress Prashant Bhushan Telangana Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

ISL 2022-23: Chennai Hand East Bengal 1-0 Defeat

ISL 2022-23: Chennai Hand East Bengal 1-0 Defeat