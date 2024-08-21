Bharat Bandh Today Over SC's Quota Ruling; Banks, Markets, Schools Mostly Open | Top Points

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are among the political parties that have announced that they would extend support to the 'Bharat Bandh'. Photo: X/ANI

