Bharat Bandh Today Over SC's Quota Ruling; Banks, Markets, Schools Mostly Open | Top Points

Several political parties have extended support to the 'Bharat Bandh', called by Dalit and Adivasi organisations, being observed on Wednesday against a recent Supreme Court judgment that they argue wears away an earlier ruling which established the framework for reservations in India.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are among the political parties that have announced that they would extend support to the 'Bharat Bandh'.
What Is The SC Judgment, Why The Bharat Bandh
The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has taken an opposing view to the recent Supreme Court judgment by a seven-judge bench that, according to them, undermines the earlier ruling of a nine-judge bench in the landmark Indira Sawhney case, which established the framework for reservations in India.
In a landmark judgment on August 1, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the power to sub-classify SCs and STs and said that the authority concerned, while deciding if the class is adequately represented, must calculate adequacy based on effective and not quantitative representation.
NACDAOR released a list of demands, including justice and equity for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
The NACDAOR has urged the government to reject this judgment, arguing it threatens the constitutional rights of SCs and STs.
Are Banks, Markets Closed
While the group organising the protest has asked all businesses to keep markets closed, as per reports, it was unclear if markets were to be actually shut down or if the shutdown would affect the entire country, as market committees did not confirm anything.
While the bandh might disrupt public transport and private offices, emergency services like ambulances will continue to operate.
Media reports said that government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol pumps will remain open despite the Bharat Bandh call.
Essential services such as medical care, drinking water, public transport, rail services, and electricity were also expected to be available.
Rajasthan Likely To Be Affected
Rajasthan was expected to be the most affected state in India, with schools and coaching classes in cities like Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, and Bharatpur declared closed for Wednesday, August 21. According to sources cited by in the report, about 10-12 teachers from a government school in Todabheem, Gangapur City, applied for leave on August 21, 2024.
However, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in other states w rere to emain open on Wednesday.
There was no announcement about the closure of government offices, banks, schools, colleges, coaching centers, or petrol pumps. Students and parents were advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates over chances of some schools choosing to switch to online classes for Wednesday.
In anticipation of potential unrest, police authorities increased their presence across districts. A high-level meeting was reportedly held through video conferencing, and attended by divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior police officers.
Western Uttar Pradesh, identified as a sensitive area, was placed on high alert. "We have asked our officials to organize meetings with groups calling for the bandh, as well as with market associations, to facilitate better cooperation," the report quoted DGP UR Sahoo as saying.