Bharat Bandh: Lathi-Charge In Patna, Vehicular Movement Hit In Ranchi

Several political parties have extended support to the 'Bharat Bandh', called by Dalit and Adivasi organisations, being observed on Wednesday against a recent Supreme Court judgment that they argue wears away an earlier ruling which established the framework for reservations in India. Police lathi-charged people in an area in Bihar's Patna during the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday.

Bharat Bandh: Police personnel lathi-charge protestors in Patna | Photo: PTI

Police personnel lathi-charge protestors during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by SC/ST organisations over reservation issue, in Patna.

Bharat Bandh: Protestors burn tyres in Ranchi
Bharat Bandh: Protestors burn tyres in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Protestors burn tyres in protest during ‘Bharat Bandh’, in Ranchi.

Bharat Bandh: Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in Arrah
Bharat Bandh: Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in Arrah | Photo: PTI

Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah.

Bharat Bandh: Women passengers wait for transport vehicles in Ranchi
Bharat Bandh: Women passengers wait for transport vehicles in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Women passengers wait for transport vehicles amid Bharat Bandh call against the Supreme Court's recent ruling on SC/ST reservation, in Ranchi.

Bharat Bandh: Security in Noida
Bharat Bandh: Security in Noida | Photo: PTI

Police personnel conduct a march during Bharat Bandh call by SC/ST organisations over reservation issue, in Noida.

Bharat Bandh: Bhim Army supporters protest in Arrah
Bharat Bandh: Bhim Army supporters protest in Arrah | Photo: PTI

Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah.

Bharat Bandh: Police action in Patna
Bharat Bandh: Police action in Patna | Photo: PTI

Police personnel lathi-charge protestors during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by SC/ST organisations over reservation issue, in Patna.

Bharat Bandh: Rally in Dehradun
Bharat Bandh: Rally in Dehradun | Photo: PTI

Reservation Bachao United Front (Uttarakhand) members take part in a rally in support of the Bharat Bandh call against the Supreme Court's recent decision on SC-ST reservation, in Dehradun.

Bharat Bandh: Protest rally in Rajasthan
Bharat Bandh: Protest rally in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI

View of a street during ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation, in Bikaner.

Bharat Bandh: BSP workers protest in Lucknow
Bharat Bandh: BSP workers protest in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

BSP workers protest against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation during ‘Bharat Bandh, at the Ambedkar Statue at Hazratganj, in Lucknow.

Bharat Bandh: Protest in Jammu
Bharat Bandh: Protest in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Members of SC-ST-OBC organisations protest against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation, in Jammu.

