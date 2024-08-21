Bharat Bandh: Lathi-Charge In Patna, Vehicular Movement Hit In Ranchi

Police personnel lathi-charge protestors during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by SC/ST organisations over reservation issue, in Patna.
Protestors burn tyres in protest during ‘Bharat Bandh’, in Ranchi.
Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah.
Women passengers wait for transport vehicles amid Bharat Bandh call against the Supreme Court's recent ruling on SC/ST reservation, in Ranchi.
Police personnel conduct a march during Bharat Bandh call by SC/ST organisations over reservation issue, in Noida.
Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah.
Police personnel lathi-charge protestors during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by SC/ST organisations over reservation issue, in Patna.
Reservation Bachao United Front (Uttarakhand) members take part in a rally in support of the Bharat Bandh call against the Supreme Court's recent decision on SC-ST reservation, in Dehradun.
View of a street during ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation, in Bikaner.
BSP workers protest against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation during ‘Bharat Bandh, at the Ambedkar Statue at Hazratganj, in Lucknow.
Members of SC-ST-OBC organisations protest against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation, in Jammu.