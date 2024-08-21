National

Bharat Bandh: Lathi-Charge In Patna, Vehicular Movement Hit In Ranchi

Several political parties have extended support to the 'Bharat Bandh', called by Dalit and Adivasi organisations, being observed on Wednesday against a recent Supreme Court judgment that they argue wears away an earlier ruling which established the framework for reservations in India. Police lathi-charged people in an area in Bihar's Patna during the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday.