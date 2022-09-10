Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Bhagwant Mann Invites President To Visit Punjab

The Chief Minister during his meeting with Murmu lauded Punjab as the "cradle of civilisation" with a rich culture, and the "pious soul" of which can only be observed by visiting it in person. 

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 8:58 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday met President Droupadi Murmu and extended her an invitation to visit the state.

The Chief Minister called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning and invited her to visit Punjab, “the land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets”.

The Chief Minister during his meeting with Murmu lauded Punjab as the “cradle of civilisation” with a rich culture, and the "pious soul" of which can only be observed by visiting it in person. 

He said that the President of India must visit the state and feel its glorious cultural heritage and enjoy the warm hospitality of the Punjabis.

Mann said that the whole of Punjab will give a red carpet welcome to the country's President when she comes.

Later interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said his visit to Germany will give a major impetus to the economic activity in the state.

Mann said that during his visit to Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt, he will be meeting leading companies in the field of manufacturing, tourism, pharmaceuticals and others who are keen to invest in Punjab.

He said that the entire effort is aimed to make sure that Punjab emerges as the most preferred investment destination in the country and across the globe.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to forge the state as an industrial hub, and added that the state government is leaving no stone unturned for it. He said that strenuous efforts are being made to propel the industrial growth of the state, and open new vistas of employment for the youth.

He said that Punjab has a conducive environment for industrial growth due to which investors are keen on coming to the state and expanding their business.

-With PTI Input

