Beyond the Numbers: Remembering The Lives On AI-171

2. Dr Kaumi Vyas, her husband Pratik Joshi, and their three children — Miraya, and twins Pradyut and Nakul — were headed to London to settle down together. The family hailed from Banswara, and Pratik had recently returned from the UK to bring them along. Just before the flight, Pratik clicked a selfie capturing all five of them smiling onboard — a moment later shared on social media by Kaumi. It would be their last. Kaumi worked at a private hospital, while Pratik was employed in London. Their hopeful relocation ended in unimaginable loss.