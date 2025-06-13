Beyond the Numbers: Remembering The Lives On AI-171

On a flight meant to bring joy, reunions, and the promise of new beginnings, 241 souls were lost when Air India Flight AI-171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, bound for London. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, plunged into the complex of B. J. Medical College, leaving behind families in mourning and a nation grappling with shock. While social media is gated with pain
Tribute To A Few
1. Businessman Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter Sara were among those who perished. The Gloucester-based family was visiting India to surprise Nanabawa’s father for Eid al-Adha, having just returned from Malaysia and Indonesia. Nanabawa had built his business, Iceberg Recruitment Services, from the ground up, establishing branches both in Gloucester and Ahmedabad. His wife, Hannaa, was a director at Peace Inclusion, a grassroots organisation promoting Islamic understanding through education and community engagement.
“This young family was incredibly close-knit,” said Imam Abdullah Samad of the Gloucester Muslim community. “They gave their time and energy to humanitarian causes. Their daughter Sara was a ray of sunshine in her school.” Outside their Tredworth home, a Palestinian flag fluttered in memory, and neighbours laid flowers in mourning. “They were the best neighbours,” said Ros Rickards, recalling how Sara loved feeding birds and never failed to greet their dog with affection. “She was a gorgeous little girl.”
2. Dr Kaumi Vyas, her husband Pratik Joshi, and their three children — Miraya, and twins Pradyut and Nakul — were headed to London to settle down together. The family hailed from Banswara, and Pratik had recently returned from the UK to bring them along. Just before the flight, Pratik clicked a selfie capturing all five of them smiling onboard — a moment later shared on social media by Kaumi. It would be their last. Kaumi worked at a private hospital, while Pratik was employed in London. Their hopeful relocation ended in unimaginable loss.
3. Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, who ran the Wellness Foundry in south London and Kent, were on their final night in India when they posted a video from their hotel in Ahmedabad. The couple, who married in 2022, had built a business offering psychic readings, reiki, yoga and tarot. In a video filmed before boarding, they joked about their journey and expressed gratitude for their experiences. “It’s our last night in India and we have had a magical experience,” said Fiongal. “My biggest takeaway is don’t lose your patience with your partner.”
4. Adam and Hasina Taju, aged 72 and 70, were travelling with their 51-year-old son-in-law, Altafhusen Patel. The Taju family, well-known in London’s community circles, were confirmed among the victims by their granddaughter Ammaarah Taju. Hotel manager Javed Ali Syed and his wife Mariam boarded the flight with their two young children, Amani (4) and Zayn. Syed was a decorated hotelier, having previously earned the Team Member of the Year award while working at Comfort Inn Westminster.
5. Ankita Patel, married just six months ago, was on her way to begin a new life in the UK with her husband, Vasant. The couple had only spent 12 days together since their wedding in December. Ankita had spent the past six months completing her visa process.
6. Mahadev (68) and Asha Pawar (60) The couple, originally from Sangola in Solapur, had moved to Gujarat 15 years ago. They were heading to London to visit their son.
7. Yasha Kamdar Modha (32): Daughter of Nagpur businessman Manish Kamdar, she was travelling with her son Rudra and mother-in-law Rakshaben. All three were among the deceased. Her family had come to the airport to bid her farewell. “We had not even covered half the distance to Mehsana when we heard the news,” said her sister-in-law, Gayatri Patel. Vasant has now returned to India, not for a reunion, but to claim her remains.
8. For former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the number ‘1206’ held deep personal meaning. It appeared consistently in his life — on vehicle number plates from his early scooter days to his official CM car — symbolising good luck. But fate had other plans. On June 12, 2025, the same number became the date of his passing. He was on his way to visit his wife and daughter in London. Listed in seat 2D, his death was later confirmed by the Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu
Cabin Crew Who Flew
The ill-fated flight’s 12 crew members, many of them young and relatively new to the airline, were also mourned deeply. Each one had a story, a family, and a dream.
1. Maithili Patil (23): From Nhava village in Maharashtra, Patil had joined Air India two years ago. The daughter of an ONGC labour contractor, she had promised her father a phone call upon reaching London. It never came.
2. Deepak Pathak: A resident of Badlapur, Thane district, he had spoken to his mother just before departing. He had been with Air India for 11 years and was known for his dedication.
3. Aparna Mahadik (43): A resident of Goregaon, she was married to another Air India crew member and related to NCP leader Sunil Tatkare. Her years of experience were matched by her commitment to service.
4. Clive Kunder: The co-pilot of the flight, Kunder hailed from Mumbai’s western suburbs. His professional social media accounts reflect a deep passion for aviation.
5. Captain Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal (56): The senior pilot resided in Jal Vayu Vihar, Powai, Mumbai, and lived with his elderly parents. A veteran in the skies, his final flight marked the end of decades of service.
6. Shraddha Dhavan: From Mulund, Mumbai, she lived in Kalp Nagari complex. Her family has travelled to Ahmedabad to provide DNA samples.
7. Irfan Samir Shaikh (22): A recent entrant into aviation, Shaikh had joined two years ago and lived near Pune. His dreams were only just beginning.
8. Roshni Rajendra Songhare: From Dombivli, Songhare was also a travel influencer with over 54,000 Instagram followers, inspiring many with her journeys.
9. Saineeta Chakravarti: A resident of Juhu Koliwada, her vibrant personality and professionalism stood out to colleagues.
10. Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma (20): A cabin crew member from Manipur, she had been flying for three years. Her family rushed to Ahmedabad after officials contacted them for DNA testing. “Her mother has not eaten since we received the news,” said her father. Her last message read: “In a few minutes, we’ll take off. We may not be able to talk for a while.”