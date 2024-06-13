National

Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case

Yediyurappa was booked based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2 this year, at his residence

Karnataka: BJP Supporters Stage Protests In BS Yediyurappa's Constituency Shikaripura
info_icon

Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former CM B S Yediyurappa in POCSO case.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier on Thursday said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against Yediyurappa, has issued notice asking him to appear before it for questioning, and he may be arrested if necessary.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2 this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Tumakuru.

