Bengal SSC Scam: Court Sends Partha Chatterjee, His Aide Arpita Mukherjee To 14-Day Custody

A court on Friday sent former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee to 14-day judicial custory in the school recruitment scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering aspect of the scam, whereas the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case's criminal aspects.

Chatterjee is accused of ensuring in exchange for money jobs for candidates with lower marks. It is also alleged that question papers and answer keys were designed dubiously against eligible candidates. The scam allegedly took place when Chatterjee was the education minister between 2014-21.

Arpita is believed to be a close aide of Chatterjee and the ED has recovered over Rs 50 crore in cash and jewellery in raids on multiple properties belonging to her. She is a former actor and a model.

Chatterjee and Arpita have been in ED custody since their arrests on July 23.

