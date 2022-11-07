Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Bengal Logs 26 New Covid Cases

West Bengal recorded 26 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Sunday, a state Health department bulletin said.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:26 am



The total number of positive cases in the state so far is 21,18,212.

Altogether 5,453 samples were tested during the day as the positivity rate stood at 0.48 percent.

The coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 21,530 as nobody died of the disease during the day, the bulletin said.

The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.96 percent as 46 patients were discharged on Sunday.

The state has so far tested 26,713,734 samples, the bulletin added.

(Inputs from PTI)

