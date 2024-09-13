Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule

Earlier this month, more than 100 volunteers led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began ‘Delhi Chalo Padayatra’, a foot march from Leh to Delhi to urge the Centre to resume the stalled dialogue with the leadership of Ladakh on their four-point agenda, with primary demands including statehood and Sixth Schedule fo the Constitution.
The protest march is among a series of agitations organised by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh (ABL).
In 2019, when Article 370 was scrapped and Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir, local bodies known as the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, who had authority in local issues, healthcare and land, were stripped of their powers. Subsequently, different religious and political parties in the Muslim-majority Kargil and Buddhist-majority Leh districts came together to form two civil groups: Kargil Democratic Alliance and Apex Body, Leh.
They began their protest four years ago demanding special rights for the people of Ladakh. Since then, they have been jointly spearheading series of agitations to advocate for the Constitution’s sixth schedule for the UT of Ladakh.
The Leh Apex Body is led by Thupstan Tsewang, former MP and President of Ladakh Buddhist Association, and also includes other veteran local leaders such as Tsering Dorjey Lakruk, Ashraf Ali Barcha and Noor Mohd. Meanwhile, KDA is headed by co-chairmen Qamar Ali Akhone and Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai – both former MLAs – and include representatives from Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Anjuman Jamiat Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil, Anjuman Sahib Zaman Sankoo, LAHDC Kargil, District Congress Committee, student organisations, and others.
With the expectation that people would finally gain the autonomy and representation they demanded, Leh celebrated the Union Territory status. However, Kargil district leaders opposed it and wanted statehood. Located about 200km west of Leh, Kargil wanted to be part of Muslim-majority Kashmir during the 2019 division. It accused the Leh district body of political discrimination. Leh was also initially chosen to be the headquarters of the newly formed UT; however, following protests by representatives in Kargil, Leh and Kargil were jointly given the title of divisional headquarters.
Following Ladakh’s separation from Jammu and Kashmir, people realised that they had not achieved the autonomy they thought they would get by becoming a union territory. KDA and ABL held two rounds of discussion and reached a consensus on the greater Ladakhi cause and decided on a four-point agenda seeking statehood, Sixth Schedule, an early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.
The two groups led multiple protests and also spoke to leaders in Delhi on multiple occasions but the talks so far have ended in a deadlock.
Educational reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also been part of the protest, went on a 21-day fast in March this year, surviving only on salt and water, to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule to help protect the region from "greedy" industries.
Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that his ministry has decided to create five new districts – Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang – in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh. While the decision was welcomed by the people of Ladakh who have been seeking autonomy for a long time, Wangchuk reminded the government of their pending demands, including that of Sixth Schedule.
On September 1, amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai and “we want sixth schedule”, ABL chairman Thupstan Chhewang flagged off the Leh to Delhi march from NDS Memorial Park with Wangchuk expressing hope that the government will greet them with good news on reaching Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Wangchuk and around 75 volunteers participated in the foot march.