National

Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule

In 2019, when Article 370 was scrapped, different religious and political parties in the Muslim-majority Kargil and Buddhist-majority Leh districts came together to form two civil groups - Kargil Democratic Alliance and Apex Body, Leh

Representational Image
Representational Image Photo: Source: Source- Sonam Wangchuk's Instagram
info_icon

Earlier this month, more than 100 volunteers led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began ‘Delhi Chalo Padayatra’, a foot march from Leh to Delhi to urge the Centre to resume the stalled dialogue with the leadership of Ladakh on their four-point agenda, with primary demands including statehood and Sixth Schedule fo the Constitution.

The protest march is among a series of agitations organised by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh (ABL).

In 2019, when Article 370 was scrapped and Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir, local bodies known as the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, who had authority in local issues, healthcare and land, were stripped of their powers. Subsequently, different religious and political parties in the Muslim-majority Kargil and Buddhist-majority Leh districts came together to form two civil groups: Kargil Democratic Alliance and Apex Body, Leh.

They began their protest four years ago demanding special rights for the people of Ladakh. Since then, they have been jointly spearheading series of agitations to advocate for the Constitution’s sixth schedule for the UT of Ladakh.

The Leh Apex Body is led by Thupstan Tsewang, former MP and President of Ladakh Buddhist Association, and also includes other veteran local leaders such as Tsering Dorjey Lakruk, Ashraf Ali Barcha and Noor Mohd. Meanwhile, KDA is headed by co-chairmen Qamar Ali Akhone and Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai – both former MLAs – and include representatives from Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Anjuman Jamiat Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil, Anjuman Sahib Zaman Sankoo, LAHDC Kargil, District Congress Committee, student organisations, and others.

With the expectation that people would finally gain the autonomy and representation they demanded, Leh celebrated the Union Territory status. However, Kargil district leaders opposed it and wanted statehood. Located about 200km west of Leh, Kargil wanted to be part of Muslim-majority Kashmir during the 2019 division. It accused the Leh district body of political discrimination. Leh was also initially chosen to be the headquarters of the newly formed UT; however, following protests by representatives in Kargil, Leh and Kargil were jointly given the title of divisional headquarters.

Following Ladakh’s separation from Jammu and Kashmir, people realised that they had not achieved the autonomy they thought they would get by becoming a union territory. KDA and ABL held two rounds of discussion and reached a consensus on the greater Ladakhi cause and decided on a four-point agenda seeking statehood, Sixth Schedule, an early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The two groups led multiple protests and also spoke to leaders in Delhi on multiple occasions but the talks so far have ended in a deadlock.

Educational reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also been part of the protest, went on a 21-day fast in March this year, surviving only on salt and water, to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule to help protect the region from "greedy" industries.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that his ministry has decided to create five new districts – Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang – in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh. While the decision was welcomed by the people of Ladakh who have been seeking autonomy for a long time, Wangchuk reminded the government of their pending demands, including that of Sixth Schedule.

On September 1, amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai and “we want sixth schedule”, ABL chairman Thupstan Chhewang flagged off the Leh to Delhi march from NDS Memorial Park with Wangchuk expressing hope that the government will greet them with good news on reaching Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Wangchuk and around 75 volunteers participated in the foot march.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  2. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
  3. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian Team Begins Practice In Chennai Under Coach Gautam Gambhir
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
  2. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  3. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  4. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Odisha, U'Khand Due To Two Low-Pressure Areas, Says IMD
  2. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
  3. Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained
  4. A Long March From Ladakh To Delhi
  5. Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats