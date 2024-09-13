Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule

With the expectation that people would finally gain the autonomy and representation they demanded, Leh celebrated the Union Territory status. However, Kargil district leaders opposed it and wanted statehood. Located about 200km west of Leh, Kargil wanted to be part of Muslim-majority Kashmir during the 2019 division. It accused the Leh district body of political discrimination. Leh was also initially chosen to be the headquarters of the newly formed UT; however, following protests by representatives in Kargil, Leh and Kargil were jointly given the title of divisional headquarters.