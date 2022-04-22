Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Become Tech-Savvy To Remain Two Steps Ahead Of Criminals, Amit Shah Tells MP Police

There was a need to modernise and train the police force in order to strengthen the country's internal security, Amit Shah said.

Become Tech-Savvy To Remain Two Steps Ahead Of Criminals, Amit Shah Tells MP Police
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 3:47 pm

Underlining the need to modernise the police force, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday advised the police personnel to become tech-savvy in order to remain two steps ahead of criminals.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) here.

"Police need to be tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals," he said. 

Related stories

Students, Staff Shouldn't Be Allowed To Enter School Premises Without Thermal Scanning, Says Delhi Govt

'Politicians Leave Party, But Cadres Stay Committed': A Congress Man's Journey

Tamil Nadu Makes Face Mask Mandatory, Violators To Cough Up Rs 500

Shah added that there was a need to modernise and train the police force in order to strengthen the country's internal security.

The minister said that in the last eight years, the Narendra Modi government has almost settled the Kashmir issue, and also resolved Naxalism and narocotics problem in the North East region. 

"After the abrogation of Article 370, large-scale development is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The two-day event is being held at the Central Academy of Police Training (CAPT) in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke on the occasion.

The main objective of the programme is to provide a common platform to various police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and other stakeholders to deliberate on selected themes of topical interests to the Indian police, an official said.

For the first time, the AIPSC is being attended by police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and stakeholders along with the officers of the department of correctional administration, he said.

During the event, papers will be presented on various themes, including policing during the pandemic, skills of investigators and aid of technology, law and order processes, human resource management and wellness, leadership mentoring and mental health stress management, and prison processes and good practices. 

About 100 participants, 20 speakers from different states, union territories, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Central Police Organisation (CPO), prisons and correctional administration as well as forensic science laboratories and various universities are taking part in the conference, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will chair the valedictory session of the AIPSC on Saturday. 

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Police Madhya Pradesh Government Shivraj Singh Chouhan Amit Shah Union Home Minister Science & Technology Technological Development Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court