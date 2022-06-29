Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bajrang Dal Chief Claims Hindutva Is Synonymous With Nationality

The newly appointed Bajrang Dal chief, Neeraj Doneria, has claimed that Hindutva is synonymous with nationality.

Bajrang Dal Chief Claims Hindutva Is Synonymous With Nationality
Bajrang Dal activists protest.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 9:16 am

Hindutva is synonymous with nationality and Hindu society is indisputably the mainstream of Bharat, newly appointed Bajrang Dal chief Neeraj Doneria said on Tuesday. Doneria, who had worked as the organizing secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Himachal Pradesh, was recently appointed as the national convener of the Bajrang Dal.

"Hindu interest is the national interest. Hence the honour of Hindutva and Hindu interests should be protected at all costs,” he said. After taking over the new assignment, Doneria told PTI over phone that he would work for uniting the Hindus across the world and for providing them their legitimate rights.

 Expressing gratitude to the organization for giving him this vital responsibility, he said that Bajrang Dal is a Hindu nationalist organization that forms the youth wing of the VHP and is a member of the right-wing Sangh Parivar.

Related stories

War Of The Poses: Hindutva, Marathi Manoos And The Legacy Of Bal Thackeray

Everything That's Wrong With Rewriting History Under Hindutva Nationalism

Hindutva Is Culture, Not Chaos, Says Shiv Sena; Slams BJP Over Hanuman Chalisa Row

 Hailing from UP's Agra, Doneria said that he would work on the agenda of the VHP, seeking a strict ban on the nationally dangerous process of conversion of Hindus through allurements, mis-propaganda, and terror by taking advantage of the poverty and gullibility of the backward segments of the Indian community.

 Similarly, a common civil law equally applicable to all the Indian citizens should be made to rein in the evil tendencies of polygamy and to end the inequality and exploitation of womenfolk, he said. Doneria was given the new responsibility in the Central Working Committee meeting of VHP held in Chennai recently. 

Tags

National Bajrang Dal Hindutva Bharat Polygamy Central Working Committee Indian Community
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

India Women Aim Whitewash Vs SL

India Women Aim Whitewash Vs SL