Bajrang Dal Chief Claims Hindutva Is Synonymous With Nationality

Hindutva is synonymous with nationality and Hindu society is indisputably the mainstream of Bharat, newly appointed Bajrang Dal chief Neeraj Doneria said on Tuesday. Doneria, who had worked as the organizing secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Himachal Pradesh, was recently appointed as the national convener of the Bajrang Dal.

"Hindu interest is the national interest. Hence the honour of Hindutva and Hindu interests should be protected at all costs,” he said. After taking over the new assignment, Doneria told PTI over phone that he would work for uniting the Hindus across the world and for providing them their legitimate rights.

Expressing gratitude to the organization for giving him this vital responsibility, he said that Bajrang Dal is a Hindu nationalist organization that forms the youth wing of the VHP and is a member of the right-wing Sangh Parivar.

Hailing from UP's Agra, Doneria said that he would work on the agenda of the VHP, seeking a strict ban on the nationally dangerous process of conversion of Hindus through allurements, mis-propaganda, and terror by taking advantage of the poverty and gullibility of the backward segments of the Indian community.

Similarly, a common civil law equally applicable to all the Indian citizens should be made to rein in the evil tendencies of polygamy and to end the inequality and exploitation of womenfolk, he said. Doneria was given the new responsibility in the Central Working Committee meeting of VHP held in Chennai recently.