'Baba Ramdev Crossed Red Line': IMA President RV Asokan

When Asokan was asked what made IMA take on Ramdev despite him being a big name and politically connected, he said, "He crossed a red line. We have been tolerating mediocracy in this country for too long. Our profession also has been tolerating this and we never wanted to prove anything to anyone. He crossed a line when he advertised about Coronil (a Patanjali tablet) and said WHO has approved it which was a wrong statement."