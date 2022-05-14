Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Transforming Healthcare Sector: Mandaviya

In a tweet, the Minister said more than 21.9 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs have been created and 53,341 health facilities have been registered under the mission.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Transforming Healthcare Sector: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 6:08 pm

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is transforming the healthcare sector and bringing revolutionary changes to the lives of all citizens.

In a tweet, the Minister said more than 21.9 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs have been created and 53,341 health facilities have been registered under the mission.

Related stories

Ukraine War: Russians Withdraw From Second-Largest City Kharkiv, Continue To Batter East

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Demand Relocation To Safe Places Outside Kashmir Valley

Delhi HC Seeks Maneka Gandhi's Stand On Defamation Plea By Indian Veterinary Association

As many as 11,677 healthcare professionals are registered under the programme till now. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) was launched by the government on September 27, 2021 with the aim to make healthcare more accessible for citizens and enable greater efficiencies for healthcare quality and continuity of treatment.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) Health Ministry Health Department Healthcare Sector Mansukh Mandaviya New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%