Avoid Sleazy Chats With Strangers On Social Media, Odisha Police Warns People

The Odisha Police on Sunday cautioned people against "digital beauties" who lure people to engage in sleazy chats on social media and then use recordings of those video interactions online to blackmail them.



According to a senior police officer, such cases have been on the rise in the state, but many fearing shame or embarrassment do not lodge police complaints.



"As not many people are willing to come forward (with a complaint), we decided to generate awareness on this menace on social media,” he said.



Taking to Twitter, the Odisha Police said that cyber frauds, including women, were targeting potential victims by making video calls from fake accounts. "It is suggested that such calls from strangers be avoided," the tweet said.



It further stated that people conned by "digital beauties", who mostly use fake pictures to draw people to their accounts, should face no hesitation in seeking help from the police. All assistance will be provided to them, the Odisha Police added in its tweet.

With PTI inputs.