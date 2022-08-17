Autumn Session Of Meghalaya Assembly From September 9

The autumn session of the Meghalaya assembly will begin on September 9, officials said on Wednesday.

The session will be held from September 9 to 16, they said.

The calendar for the upcoming session was approved during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, they added.

There will be six working days in the session. Of that, September 9, 13, and 16 have been allotted for government business.

Private members' business will take place on September 12, 14, and 15.

Leader of opposition Mukul Sangma said, "We will try to optimally utilize the days that have been allotted for private members' business."

(Inputs from PTI)