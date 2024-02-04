National

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a notice from the Delhi Police over BJP's alleged attempts to poach AAP MLAs, the crime branch reached Atishi's residence today.

Outlook Web Desk
February 4, 2024

Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena (Source: X/@AtishiAAP)

The crime branch of the Delhi Police visited the home of Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena twice on Sunday to serve her a notice in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.

This development follows a notice served to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, urging his cooperation in the investigation into AAP's allegations of BJP's attempts to buy MLAs in Delhi. The crime branch has given Kejriwal three days to respond and requested him to identify the seven targeted AAP MLAs.

The Latest Updates

Delhi Police Arrive At Atishi's Home Again

Delhi Police Crime Branch officials arrive once again at the residence of Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi. She was not home when they arrived in the morning. Police officials are here to serve a notice in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's accusation against the BJP of "attempting to buy AAP MLAs."

Delhi Minister Atishi, Party MP Raghav Chadha Arrive At The Residence Of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Video: Cops At Atishi's Home With Notice After AAP Alleges Attempt To Poach MLAs

At the time of the visit, Atishi was not at home. The media and the crime branch were captured on video outside Atishi's residence in Delhi.

Kejriwal's poaching claim: What Delhi CM posted on X

On January 27, Kejriwal had alleged on X that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to quit the party in order to topple his government.

Following Kejriwal's allegations, Delhi Minister Atishi conducted a press conference, accusing the BJP of launching "Operation Lotus 2.0" in Delhi. "They had made a similar attempt to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money but failed," she said.

In response to the allegations, a delegation from the Delhi BJP, led by Chief Virender Sachdeva, met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on January 30, requesting a probe into the matter.

The Chandigarh mayor election became another point of contention between the AAP and the BJP. On Friday, the AAP protested in the capital, alleging cheating in the election. Simultaneously, the BJP staged a protest, calling for the resignation of Kejriwal, citing allegations of corruption within his government.

Delhi Minister Atishi Addresses Press Conference After Police Notice

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi responded to the visit by Crime Branch officials at her residence, stating, "This notice is intriguing. It lacks the usual components of an FIR or summons, and crucially, it doesn't cite sections from the IPC, CrPC, PMLA, or the Prevention of Corruption Act. After nearly 48 hours of heightened anticipation, both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I were handed letters, and that's all.

