The crime branch of the Delhi Police visited the home of Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena twice on Sunday to serve her a notice in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.

This development follows a notice served to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, urging his cooperation in the investigation into AAP's allegations of BJP's attempts to buy MLAs in Delhi. The crime branch has given Kejriwal three days to respond and requested him to identify the seven targeted AAP MLAs.

