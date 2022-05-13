Friday, May 13, 2022
At Rs 2898 Crore, Delhi Records Highest Ever GST Collection For April

The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.

Updated: 13 May 2022 10:35 am

Delhi registered a record GST collection of Rs 2,898 crore in the first month of financial year 2022-23, officials said on Thursday. This is the city's highest-ever GST collection for April, they said. 

The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID-19 during the past two years, they said. 

The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.

(With PTI inputs)

