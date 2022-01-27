Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam's New Covid Cases Drop By 53 Pc In A Day

The positivity rate, however, increased to 9.85 per cent with testing of only 19,803 samples during the day from 9.61 per cent on Tuesday when 43,587 samples were tested.

Assam's New Covid Cases Drop By 53 Pc In A Day
Assam records a dip in COVID-19 cases -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:33 am

Assam on Wednesday reported an over 53 per cent fall in daily Covid-19 cases compared to the previous day, as 1,951 more people tested positive for the virus, according to the official data. The positivity rate, however, increased to 9.85 per cent with testing of only 19,803 samples during the day from 9.61 per cent on Tuesday when 43,587 samples were tested, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state on Tuesday recorded 4,189 fresh infections, a decrease of over 1,700 cases compared to the previous day's figure. During the day, 21 people died due to the disease including seven in Kamrup Metropolitan district which primarily comprises Guwahati city.

With this, the total number of deaths of Covid-19 infected people has gone up to 7,706, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said. It said 7,365 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, taking the total number of cured people to 6,61,084.

Related stories

Haryana Govt Extends Covid-Related Restrictions Till Feb 10

Delhi Records 7,498 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths; Positivity Rate At 10.59 Per Cent

Kerala Logs 49,771 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Kamrup Metropolitan reported 422 fresh cases against 998 infections on the previous day, a dip of nearly 58 per cent. It has recorded a total of 1,52,296 infections so far. Currently, the state has 36,063 active cases. Out of the new cases, the highest 422 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 139 in Jorhat, 91 in Lakhimpur and 87 in Dibrugarh.

With a total of 7,04,853 Covid-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.55 per cent against the testing of 2,76,74,656 samples so far. The NHM said 4,09,78,311 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,31,07,805 first doses, 1,77,42,536 second doses and 1,27,970 precaution doses. It said 35,070 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Gujarat Reports 14,781 COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths

Gujarat Reports 14,781 COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths

Govt To Review Situation, Decide About Reopening Tourist Places: Aaditya Thackeray

Republic Day Celebrated Across India Amid Covid Surge

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Lead Start-Up, Innovation Movement: Himanta To Gauhati University

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022