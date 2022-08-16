Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Assam Reports One More Covid-19 Death, 25 New Cases

The positivity rate increased to 3.62 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 619 samples, the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 11:07 am

Assam reported 25 new Covid-19 cases and one more death on Tuesday, as per a health bulletin.

The lone death was reported from Sivasagar district, following which the toll rose to 6,679, it said.

Kamrup Metro district reported five new cases, followed by four each detected in Jorhat and Karbi Anglong. So far, the state has reported 7,42,846 cases.

There are 2,978 active cases in the state at present.

In the last 24 hours, 235 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 7,31,840. 

(With PTI Inputs)

