Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Assam Reports 520 New Covid Cases, One More Fatality

Assam logged 520 fresh Covid-19 cases and more fatalities due to the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.  

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 11:53 am

After a gap of two days, a Covid fatality was reported in the Tinsukia district during the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 8,016, it said in a bulletin.

A total of 8,112 samples were tested on Saturday at a positivity rate of 6.41 percent. The coronavirus tally stands at 7,38,946.

Assam had recorded 670 cases on Friday.

The bulletin said that the northeastern state now has 6,032 active cases, while 7,24,898 people have so far recovered from the disease.

It added that 4,85,46,662 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in Assam until Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)

