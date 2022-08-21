Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Assam Reports 119 New Covid Cases, Tally At 7,43,551

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 6,679 for the fifth consecutive day. Besides, 1,347 other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities, it said.

Assam Reports 119 New Covid Cases, Tally At 7,43,551
Assam Reports 119 New Covid Cases, Tally At 7,43,551 PTI

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 1:42 pm

Assam logged 119 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,43,551, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The northeastern state detected the new infections from 4,210 sample tests, with a positivity rate at 2.83 per cent. Of the fresh cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported 34 and Dhemaji 10.

The state had logged 91 new infections with a positivity rate of 2.52 per cent on the previous day. Assam now has 3,039 active cases, while 7,32,484 patients have recovered from the disease, including 15 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. 

The state has so far conducted 2,86,42,979 sample tests for the infection.  The NHM bulletin also said the state has administered 4,94,80,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccines thus far.

-With PTI Input

