Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Logs 91 New Covid Cases

These comprise 2,47,02,051 first doses, 2,19,11,042 second doses and 28,42,777 precaution doses.

Assam Logs 91 New Covid Cases
Assam Logs 91 New Covid Cases AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 3:34 pm

Assam reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 28 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,43,432, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. 

The positivity rate recorded an increase to 2.52 per cent against the previous day’s 1.92 per cent, it said on Friday. The new cases were detected from 3,611 samples tested for the virus. 

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of fresh infection with 23 new cases followed by Tinsukia with 12 cases and Cachar with 10 cases. 

Related stories

Mizoram Logs 130 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha Registers 320 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 22 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

The state had logged 119 COVID cases the previous day. No new death due to the infection was reported for fourth consecutive day as the toll remained at 6,679. Another 1,347 positive patients have died due to other co-morbidities. 

Altogether 113 patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 7,32,469 with the recovery rate at 98.53 per cent. 

The state currently has 2,935, active COVID-19 cases. The cumulative figure of samples tested for the novel coronavirus in the state so far is 2,86,38,769. 

The NHM bulletin also said 4,94,55,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till now. These comprise 2,47,02,051 first doses, 2,19,11,042 second doses and 28,42,777 precaution doses.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Assam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?