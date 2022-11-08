Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam CM Wishes L K Advani On His Birthday

Advani, the saffron party's longest-serving president, turned 95 on Tuesday. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 12:48 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader L K Advani and prayed for his good health and long life.   

Advani, the saffron party's longest-serving president, turned 95 on Tuesday. 

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to former Deputy PM & founding member of our party Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. His commitment to serving Maa Bharti is inspirational for all of us," Sarma tweeted.

"May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bestow upon him good health & a long life,” he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Assam Chief Minister Birthday Wishes Birthday Greetings Politics Himanta Biswa Sarma L.K. Advani Guwahati Assam
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists