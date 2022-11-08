Assam CM Wishes L K Advani On His Birthday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader L K Advani and prayed for his good health and long life.

Advani, the saffron party's longest-serving president, turned 95 on Tuesday.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to former Deputy PM & founding member of our party Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. His commitment to serving Maa Bharti is inspirational for all of us," Sarma tweeted.

"May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bestow upon him good health & a long life,” he added.

