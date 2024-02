Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the death of CRPF personnel Lambdhar Sinha who was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh a day ago.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Assam's braveheart, Constable Lambdhar Sinha from Chirang of CRPF's 150 Batallion who was Killed in Action in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.