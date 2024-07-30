Ashutosh Maharaj - A Clinically Dead Seer Kept Alive By The Faith Of His Followers

Pal Singh Nauali, a senior Punjab journalist says, “Maharaj had set up his ashram near Jalandhar in the 1980s taking over a small piece of land (16-marla) and formed the DJJS to undertake meditations and deliver spiritual discourses. Soon it became popular, not alone in Punjab, but also in India and across the world. The outreach of the Godman kept expanding. Even now 10 years after his death (reportedly by heart attack) Nurmehal continues to see the footfall.”