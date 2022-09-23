Ashok Gehlot To Fight For Congress President; Will Follow Sonia’s Decision On Rajasthan CM Post

Following the assurance from the Rahul Gandhi that no members of the family will run for the Congress presidential election, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot confirmed his candidature.

Addressing the media after his meeting with the top leader who is in Kerala for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gehlot said, “I have requested him (Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal to become the Congress President. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief.”

As promised earlier that if no Gandhi will be on the run, he may contest for the top berth, Rajasthan CM said, “It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination). It's a need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country.”

In the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s reminder on Thursday that the party leaders should remember the Udaipur resolution of ‘one-man-one-post’, the possibility of Gehlot fighting became shaky.

In the eve of meeting Gehlot, the Gandhi-scion said, “We have made a commitment in Udaipur, I expect that will be maintained.” As per the Udaipur resolution taken in the Chintan Shivir of Congress in May, no leader is supposed to hold two posts simultaneously. It was also decided that none would be allowed to hold a single party post for more than five years. This has been one of the most significant bindings on Gehlot since he decided to stand for the election.

However, stressing at the unity of the party and removing all the clouds over his intent to fight, the Gehlot clarified that if he wins the election, the decision regarding the vacant post of Rajasthan CM will be taken by Sonia Gandhi and the state-in-charge Ajay Maken. Notably, since Congress’ victory in Rajasthan there have been severe tensions between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pitlot. Even after interventions of Rahul Gandhi the fight over power was not contained.

The presidentship of Congress has been historically an important post for the politics of the country for more than a century. Recalling the significance of this position Rahul Gandhi advised the contenders- “You are taking on a position which is historic and defines a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post; it is an ideological post which represents a belief system.”

Notwithstanding Gandhi’s decent reminders, mudslinging within the Congress is on full show. Congress leader Gourav Vallabh yesterday in a fresh salvo shot at Shashi Tharoor, another probable contender for the presidential election said that the only thing Tharoor did as a Congress leader was to send letters to Sonia Gandhi while she was in hospital. Notably, the Kerala MP met Sonia Gandhi days back expressing his desire to fight the election. Sonia reportedly appraised him about her intention to be neutral.

Nomination for the Congress elections will be filed from September 24-30. The elections will be conducted on October 17 and the results will be out on October 19.