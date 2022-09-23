'Major Contribution Was To Send Letters To Sonia Gandhi': Congress Leader Takes Jibe At Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday launched an attack on Shashi Tharoor ahead of the upcoming poll for the presidential post of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and said that his "only major contribution" to the party was to send letters to Sonia Gandhi when she was hospitalised.

Vallabh also backed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, another likely frontrunner for the key party post.

According to media reports, Congress leaders believe that Gehlot, who has the experience of a Union Minister, three times chief minister and has defeated Narendra Modi-Amit Shah in a direct contest, could be more eligible for the post.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Vallabh said, "Like crores of workers, my first wish is that Rahul Gandhi ji should provide his leadership to the Congress and the country. But if Rahul Gandhi ji remains steadfast on his decision (of not taking up the Congress chief post) and one has to choose between the two names that are appearing in public discussion, then there is no comparison between the two," Vallabh said in a series of tweets in Hindi."

On the contrary, taking a jibe at Tharoor, he further added in Hindi, "On the other hand there is Shashi Tharoor sahib who has made only one major contribution to the party in the last eight years -- sent letters to Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji when she was hospitalised, this act caused pain to crores of party workers like me."





इस थ्रेड के सारे ट्विट कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता के रूप में है ना कि प्रवक्ता के रूप में



करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं की तरह मेरी पहली इच्छा तो यह है कि श्री राहुल गांधी जी कांग्रेस और देश को अपना नेतृत्व दें — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) September 22, 2022

The upcoming polls would be historic as the new chief would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president. The party last saw a contest for the post of president in November 2000 in which Jitendra Prasada lost to Sonia Gandhi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is reportedly being favoured by top Congress leadership as a potential frontrunner for the post. On Tuesday, Gehlot told Congress MLAs that they will be asked to come to Delhi if he decides to file his nomination for the party president post. But he will first visit Kochi to persuade Rahul Gandhi, who has reportedly decided to not run for the President's post. Gehlot had earlier denied that he is a candidate and has been saying that he will try and convince Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.

Gehlot is perceived to have the backing and confidence of the Gandhis and is likely to be challenged by a G-23 member Shashi Tharoor, who has expressed his desire to contest. Tharoor had met Sonia Gandhi on Monday and expressed his intention to contest the poll. The Congress president is learnt to have conveyed to Tharoor that she would stay "neutral" in the elections.