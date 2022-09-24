Ashok Gehlot Seeks Speedy Probe In Uttarakhand Receptionist’s Murder Case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed grief over the murder of a resort employee in Uttarakhand, and demanded a speedy investigation by the state government and justice to the family.

He described the incident as "highly condemnable and sad".

BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit -- who owns the resort in Pauri's Yamkeshwar block -- was arrested Friday along with two employees of the facility for allegedly killing the receptionist, who had been missing for the past few days

"There is a lot of anger among the people about the form in which the BJP leader's son put pressure on the girl and then she was brutally murdered," Gehlot tweeted.

He said the BJP government in Uttarakhand should conduct a speedy investigation into the incident impartially.

The accused should not be spared and the victim's family should get justice, he said.

The body of the 19-year-old woman, who had been missing under suspicious circumstances, was recovered from a canal near a resort five days ago in Pauri.

The woman, a resident of Srikot in Pauri, worked as a receptionist at Vantara Resort in Bhogpur and was missing since September 19.

(With PTI inputs)

