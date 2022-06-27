Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Army Personnel Open Fires At Colleagues, Two Dead

An Army jawan allegedly gunned down two of his colleagues at Mirthal cantonment in Punjab's Pathankot district on Monday.

Indian Armed Forces (Representational image) File Photo

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 10:29 pm

 An Army jawan allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues at Mirthal cantonment in Punjab's Pathankot district on Monday, a police official said. The 22-year-old sepoy allegedly opened fire on two havildars from West Bengal and Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, the police official said.


The sepoy, who has been serving in the Army for four years, had fled from the scene leaving behind his service weapon but was nabbed later. Officials are trying to ascertain what led to the firing.  A Naik-rank Army official, in a complaint filed with the police, said they heard gunshots when they were sleeping.


 He, along with his colleagues, immediately informed their seniors about the incident, and the injured were taken to a hospital in Pathankot where they were declared dead by doctors. A massive manhunt was launched by police and army personnel and the accused was nabbed a few kilometers away from the cantonment, the police official said.

 A case of murder under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered, the official added. 

