Army Men Killed After Coming Under Avalanche In Jammu And Kashmir

Three Army men were killed after coming under an avalanche near the Line of Control in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday evening.
The bodies have been recovered, officials said.
“In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machhil area when they came under an avalanche,” said a police official.
Track Latest News and Assembly Election 2022 Coverage Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.
WATCH LIVE NEWS:
FOLLOW US:
S.O.L.I.D Principles - Free Live MasterclassScaler Academy
20-piece Signature Cast Iron Cookware-Only $19.99 todayShobing-Online Clearance Store
Up to 70% Off on Grooming Products | CromaCroma
Apply for IPO in 5 minutes, no KYC requiredGoldenPi
AI Program with 8000+ Career Transitions. Upskill NowGreat Learning
Your wardrobe needs these trending holiday fits!Snitch.co.in
Become a Mutual Funds DistributorMFDKareinShuru
Review: Genius shopping hack delivers you the best available prices during the holidaysCapital One Shopping
Enter Phone Number & Age to Check Eligibility for ₹1 Cr Term Life Insurance.Term Life Insurance
The 25 best horror movies of all time, ranked in orderEasy
Born between 1956 to 1996? You can earn a potential second income with companies like Amazon CFDs!Capitalix
India: Why is Everyone Excited Over This Rs. 1,995 Mosquito Catcher!Automatic Electric Swatter
Celebrities And Stunt Doubles That Are Difficult To Tell ApartLifeStly.com
2 & 3 BHK for sale at Greater Noida West 2 BHK Rs. 52.8 Lakhs* 3 BHK Rs. 85.4 Lakhs* onw.99acres
Aftab Poonawalla Had Smoked Marijuana When He Killed Girlfriend: ReportAccused in the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who was arrested recently, has admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, police sources claimed.
Twitter Employees Left Meeting As Elon Musk Continued Speaking: ReportTwitter fell into a pitless chaos under its new owner Elon Musk after several employees appeared to have quit following a deadline by the billionaire and the company sent messages it was closing its "office buildings" for the next few days.
As "RIP Twitter" Trends, Elon Musk Tweets Cryptic Burial Photo And Black Pirate Flag EmojiAs the hashtag "RIP Twitter" started trending on the micro-blogging website, Elon Musk shared several cryptic posts on Friday, raising serious questions among internet users about the future of the platform.
Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello VoIP. Why Everyone Is Switching To VoIPVoIP Phone | Search Ads
Presenting 1, 2 & 3 BHK at Godrej Prima, South Delhi, Okhla99acres Delhi NCR
Deliver a Better Shopper ExperienceSearchspring
Goibibo - Best Travel Website.Goibibo
Incredible Rs.2499 Smartwatch is Taking India By Storm (It's Genius)Wristmate
More People Switching To VoIP Phones (Take a Look at the Prices)VoIP Phones | Search Ads
शेर को डंडा लेकर खदेड़ रहा था शख्स, अचानक पीछे पलटा जंगल का राजा, फिर जो हुआ, यकीन नहीं होगाअब जो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, ये वीडियो है तो खतरनाक जानवर का, लेकिन वीडियो में जो हुआ वो बेहद फनी है, जिसे देखकर आपको भी यकीन नहीं होगा.
Video: नशे में धुत दोस्तों की आपस में हुई ऐसी लड़ाई, देखकर हंस-हंस कर लोटपोट हो गए लोगFight Viral Video: हाल ही में दो लोगों की आपस की लड़ाई का एक वीडियो लोगों का हंसा-हंसा कर...
Actor Sunil Shende, Best-Known For Starring In Shanti, DiesThe actor was known for starring in movies and shows such as Circus, Shanti and Sarfarosh
Meenakshi Seshadri On Dacait Kiss: "Full Credit To Sunny Deol For Being Very Professional"The scene was cut by the censors
Logan Paul bought an NFT for $623,000, Check its current valueTrendscatchers
Is your dog jumping up on you? Here's what it means5minstory.com
Early Schizophrenia Signs People May Tend To Ignore (Search Now)Schizophrenia | Search Ads
Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello VoIP (Find out Why Many are Switching to VoIP)Low Cost VoIP Phone | Search AD
What’s my car worth? Take a look here (you might be surprised)Cars | Search.
Actor Sunil Shende, Best-Known For Starring In Shanti, DiesNDTV
S.O.L.I.D Principles - Free Live MasterclassScaler Academy|
20-piece Signature Cast Iron Cookware-Only $19.99 todayShobing-Online Clearance Store|