Army Men Killed After Coming Under Avalanche In Jammu And Kashmir

Three Army men were killed after coming under an avalanche near the Line of Control in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday evening.

The bodies have been recovered, officials said.



“In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machhil area when they came under an avalanche,” said a police official.

