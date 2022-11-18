Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Army Men Killed After Coming Under Avalanche In Jammu And Kashmir

Three Army men were killed after coming under an avalanche near the Line of Control in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday evening. 

Avalanche.
Avalanche. Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 9:53 pm

Three Army men were killed after coming under an avalanche near the Line of Control in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday evening. 

The bodies have been recovered, officials said.

“In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machhil area when they came under an avalanche,” said a police official.

S.O.L.I.D Principles - Free Live MasterclassScaler Academy

20-piece Signature Cast Iron Cookware-Only $19.99 todayShobing-Online Clearance Store

Up to 70% Off on Grooming Products | CromaCroma

Apply for IPO in 5 minutes, no KYC requiredGoldenPi

AI Program with 8000+ Career Transitions. Upskill NowGreat Learning 

Your wardrobe needs these trending holiday fits!Snitch.co.in

Become a Mutual Funds DistributorMFDKareinShuru

Review: Genius shopping hack delivers you the best available prices during the holidaysCapital One Shopping

Enter Phone Number & Age to Check Eligibility for ₹1 Cr Term Life Insurance.Term Life Insurance

The 25 best horror movies of all time, ranked in orderEasy

Born between 1956 to 1996? You can earn a potential second income with companies like Amazon CFDs!Capitalix

India: Why is Everyone Excited Over This Rs. 1,995 Mosquito Catcher!Automatic Electric Swatter

Celebrities And Stunt Doubles That Are Difficult To Tell ApartLifeStly.com

2 & 3 BHK for sale at Greater Noida West 2 BHK Rs. 52.8 Lakhs* 3 BHK Rs. 85.4 Lakhs* onw.99acres

Aftab Poonawalla Had Smoked Marijuana When He Killed Girlfriend: ReportAccused in the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who was arrested recently, has admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, police sources claimed.

Twitter Employees Left Meeting As Elon Musk Continued Speaking: ReportTwitter fell into a pitless chaos under its new owner Elon Musk after several employees appeared to have quit following a deadline by the billionaire and the company sent messages it was closing its "office buildings" for the next few days.

As "RIP Twitter" Trends, Elon Musk Tweets Cryptic Burial Photo And Black Pirate Flag EmojiAs the hashtag "RIP Twitter" started trending on the micro-blogging website, Elon Musk shared several cryptic posts on Friday, raising serious questions among internet users about the future of the platform.

Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello VoIP. Why Everyone Is Switching To VoIPVoIP Phone | Search Ads

Presenting 1, 2 & 3 BHK at Godrej Prima, South Delhi, Okhla99acres Delhi NCR

Deliver a Better Shopper ExperienceSearchspring

Goibibo - Best Travel Website.Goibibo

Incredible Rs.2499 Smartwatch is Taking India By Storm (It's Genius)Wristmate

More People Switching To VoIP Phones (Take a Look at the Prices)VoIP Phones | Search Ads

शेर को डंडा लेकर खदेड़ रहा था शख्स, अचानक पीछे पलटा जंगल का राजा, फिर जो हुआ, यकीन नहीं होगाअब जो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, ये वीडियो है तो खतरनाक जानवर का, लेकिन वीडियो में जो हुआ वो बेहद फनी है, जिसे देखकर आपको भी यकीन नहीं होगा.

Video: नशे में धुत दोस्तों की आपस में हुई ऐसी लड़ाई, देखकर हंस-हंस कर लोटपोट हो गए लोगFight Viral Video: हाल ही में दो लोगों की आपस की लड़ाई का एक वीडियो लोगों का हंसा-हंसा कर...

Actor Sunil Shende, Best-Known For Starring In Shanti, DiesThe actor was known for starring in movies and shows such as Circus, Shanti and Sarfarosh

Meenakshi Seshadri On Dacait Kiss: "Full Credit To Sunny Deol For Being Very Professional"The scene was cut by the censors

Logan Paul bought an NFT for $623,000, Check its current valueTrendscatchers

Is your dog jumping up on you? Here's what it means5minstory.com

Early Schizophrenia Signs People May Tend To Ignore (Search Now)Schizophrenia | Search Ads

Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello VoIP (Find out Why Many are Switching to VoIP)Low Cost VoIP Phone | Search AD

What’s my car worth? Take a look here (you might be surprised)Cars | Search 

.

 

 

imgRead more

Actor Sunil Shende, Best-Known For Starring In Shanti, DiesNDTV

Read Next Story

S.O.L.I.D Principles - Free Live MasterclassScaler Academy|

Sponsored

Read Next Story

20-piece Signature Cast Iron Cookware-Only $19.99 todayShobing-Online Clearance Store|

Sponsored

Read Next Story

Tags

National Avalanche Jammu And Kashmir Indian Army Line Of Control (LoC) Indian Armed Forces Kupwara District
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As Delhi’s Air Quality Improves, Central Panel Orders Revocation Of GRAP Stage III Curbs

As Delhi’s Air Quality Improves, Central Panel Orders Revocation Of GRAP Stage III Curbs

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis