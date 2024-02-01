Army Going Through Transformational Change To Further Strengthen Operational Preparedness: Gen Pande

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday said the Indian Army is going through a transformational change and has laid out a broad outline of the road map for it to further strengthen the operational preparedness.

He was addressing a gathering at the parade of Reunion and Commemoration of Bombay Sappers War Memorial Centenary in Maharashtra's Pune city. He also said the absorption and integration of Agniveers into the Army regiments and other units is an important issue which is being given special attention.

The history of Bombay Sappers is full of valour, sacrifice and courage and it has earned a name in the battlefield, during peacetime, sports and in several other areas through their work efficiency, determination, hard work and training, General Pande said.

"The role of Bombay Sappers is important in nation building activities and I am sure that it will continue to do excellent work in all the fields and will keep the Indian Army's name atop," he said.

"The Indian Army is going through a transformational change and last year, it laid out a broad outline of the transformation road map. The purpose of this change is to further strengthen the operational preparedness and increase our functional and administrative efficiency and we have made good progress in the direction of change," he said.