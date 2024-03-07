Armed Forces Ready To Give Befitting Reply If Anyone Casts Evil Eye On India: Rajnath

The armed forces are well equipped, capable and ready to give a befitting reply if anyone casts an evil eye on India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday against the backdrop of the nearly four-year border row with China in eastern Ladakh and concerns over Chinese military forays into the Indian Ocean.

Singh emphasised that the country's defence system has been "induced with a new energy" by the government in line with people's vision and it has resulted in India emerging as a powerful nation on the global stage with a strong and self-reliant military.

In an address at a defence summit hosted by the NDTV, he also said that India's defence apparatus is today stronger than ever as the Modi government has been focusing on bolstering it with the "sentiment of Indianness".