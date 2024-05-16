Anita Goyal, Wife Of JET Airways Founder Naresh Goyal, Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

The ED case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act stems from a CBI FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and former company executives in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at Canara Bank. The FIR was based on the bank's complaint, alleging sanctioning credit and loans worth Rs 848.86 crore to Jet Airways, of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.