National

Anita Goyal, Wife Of JET Airways Founder Naresh Goyal, Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Naresh Goyal, 75, in September last year on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank. Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the probe agency submitted its chargesheet in the case.

Anita Goyal passed away at around 3 am on
info_icon

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer. Anita Goyal passed away at around 3 am on Thursday, according to a source close to the family.

“She passed away around 3 am. She is being brought home from the hospital. Naresh Goyal is at their Mumbai residence currently," the Times of India cited the source as saying.

ALSO READ | 'Lost All Hope, Better To Die In Jail': Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Amid Rs 538 Cr Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Naresh Goyal, 75, in September last year on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the probe agency submitted its chargesheet in the case.

The Bombay High Court had recently granted the couple a two-month interim bail on medical grounds. Naresh Goyal had sought bail on both medical and humanitarian grounds as he also is a cancer patient.

During the hearing, Naresh Goyal's lawyer, senior advocate Harish Salve, appealed on humanitarian grounds, citing Goyal's physical and mental difficulties, particularly due to his wife's illness. Salve mentioned that Naresh Goyal had chosen chemotherapy over more invasive surgery to stay by his wife's side during her treatment.

The ED case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act stems from a CBI FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and former company executives in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore at Canara Bank. The FIR was based on the bank's complaint, alleging sanctioning credit and loans worth Rs 848.86 crore to Jet Airways, of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Arrested For Attacking Female TTE On Train In Kerala
  2. SC Directs Union To Deport 17 Foreigners Languishing In Assam Detention Centre
  3. AI-Driven Traffic Management System Set To Go Live In Sikkim From May 25
  4. Geeta, Hearing And Speech Impaired Woman Brought Home From Pakistan, To Appear For Class 8 Exam
  5. Chhattisgarh Top Cop Urges Google To Take Action Over Bogus Customer Care Numbers
Entertainment News
  1. 'Heeramandi' Actor Jason Shah On His Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar: Didn’t Really Understand Me
  2. Richa Soni Is Eager To Play Evil Villain Who Is ‘Psychotic And Malicious’
  3. All Eyes Are On Francis Ford Coppola In Cannes. Sound Familiar?
  4. Cannes 2024: Rajpal Yadav Makes His Debut With 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Director Palaash Muchhal
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Shares Karan Johar's Message For 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant
Sports News
  1. NBA: LeBron James Attends Draft Combine To Watch Son Bronny Play
  2. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: A Look Back At His Remarkable Sporting Career And Goals - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  4. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Bring Trophy Back To Old Trafford
  5. RCB's Virat Kohli Opens Up On Living Life On Regret-Free Retirement Lane
World News
  1. Fire At A Residential Building In Germany Leaves 3 People Dead And 2 With Grave Injuries
  2. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  3. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  4. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  5. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup