Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Home National

Anil Deshmukh Gets Bail In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh booked by ED after CBI registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Maharashra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 3:23 pm

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case.

Justice N J Jamadar pronounced the order.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the HC to hear and decide the NCP leader's plea expeditiously as it was pending for six months.

His lawyers Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam argued that considering his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents he should be granted bail.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the application arguing that Deshmukh did not suffer from any ailments that cannot be treated at jail hospital.

Arrested by the ED in November 2021, Deshmukh is now in judicial custody.

The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The ED claimed that Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ill-gotten money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by his family, it alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

