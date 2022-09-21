Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Anganwadi Centres Should Also Be Learning Centres: Bhoumik

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said this while visiting Aspirational District – Kiphire, Nagaland to review and assess various development projects and schemes implemented in the district by various government departments on Tuesday, an official release said.

Anganwadi Centres Should Also Be Learning Centres: Bhoumik
Anganwadi Centres Should Also Be Learning Centres: Bhoumik PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 12:21 pm

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik has said that Anganwadi centres should also be learning centres for which the workers should be trained.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said this while visiting Aspirational District – Kiphire, Nagaland to review and assess various development projects and schemes implemented in the district by various government departments on Tuesday, an official release said.

Kiphire, the aspirational district is one of the remotest district of Nagaland and is about 215 km from the state capital.

Interacting with the district administration officials, Bhoumik said that without good anganwadi centres, there will be no good products in schools and universities.

"Anganwadi centre should be a learning centre and the workers should be well trained," she said.

The Union minister also asked the district administration officials to submit a proposal for setting up a Disable rehabilitation centre in the district.

Bhoumik expressed satisfaction on the implementation of various government schemes and projects by various agencies and further asked them to work harder so that more beneficiaries are benefitted.

She also directed bank officials to make schemes more accessible to the people as there are various bank loans and social welfare schemes implemented by the government.

Related stories

Delhi Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest At DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal's Residence

Maharashtra Nutrition Month: Minister Says Government Positive On Anganwadi Workers Honorarium Hike

Assam Launches 1,000 Model Anganwadi Centres, Plans 15,000 Units By 2026

The union minister also visited the Kiphire District Hospital and had an interaction with the doctors and staff.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Anganwadi Centres Union Minister Public Welfare Public Welfare Schemes Government Schemes Learning Centres Pratima Bhoumik Kohima
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon