Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Amrit Sarovar Scheme: Khattar To Inaugurate 111 Ponds In Haryana On May 1

The development of these ponds would be done as per the prescribed norms such as the minimum area of the pond should be one acre or more along with the proper depth of the pond and construction of embankments with proper slope, among others. 

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:00 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate 111 ponds across the state on May 1, as part of the Centre’s Amrit Sarovar scheme. A function would be organised at Sonipat where the scheme will be launched, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

"Under the Amrit Sarovar scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nirmal Sarovars will be built in Haryana. In the first phase, 1,650 such ponds have been identified in all 22 districts of the state, which include 115 urban and 1,535 rural ponds," the statement said.

The development of these ponds would be done as per the prescribed norms such as the minimum area of the pond should be one acre or more along with the proper depth of the pond and construction of embankments with proper slope, among others. Besides, trees like peepal and neem will be planted on the banks of these ponds ensuring a healthy environment, the statement said.

The wastewater flowing into the ponds will be treated so that it can be reused for drinking purposes for the animals, fish farming and irrigation. The rejuvenation of the ponds will also improve the depleting groundwater level, as per the statement.

The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority has prepared action plans for the restoration and revival of all the polluted ponds, including the overflowing ones.

-With PTI Input

