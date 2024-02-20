Amit Shah Extends Greetings To People Of Arunachal, Mizoram On Statehood Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on its statehood day and wished that the state will touch new heights in development under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Shah also conveyed his greetings to the people of Mizoram on its statehood day.

"Statehood day greetings to our sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh. PM Shri @narendramodi ji's policy of all-inclusive development has contributed immensely to unlocking the economic potential of the state blessed with stunning natural beauty and vibrant cultural diversity," he said in a post on X.