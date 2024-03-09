Amid Water Crisis In B'luru, BWSSB Bans Usage Of Potable Water For Non-Essential Purposes

Amid water crisis in the city, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned usage of potable water for non-essential purposes and those found violating the prohibitory order would be fined Rs 5,000.

Noting that the supply of drinking water to all is essential, the BWSSB said at present, temperature is rising in the city everyday and the ground water level has decreased due to lack of rains in recent days. So, it is necessary to prevent wastage of water in the city of Bengaluru.

It has been made necessary for the public to use drinking water sparingly, it said.