American India Foundation Launches DI-verse Aiming To Transform Workplaces For PwD

According to the 2011 census, 26.8 million people are disabled in India. That is 2.21 per cent of the total population of the nation. AIF concludes that over 13 million PwDs are employable but only 26 per cent of them are employed. However, activists working on this issue often argue that, during the census, questions related to only 8 kinds of disabilities are asked of the people whereas according to the PwD Act 2016, 21 kinds of disabilities can be certified by the government.

According to Mr Kamesh Sanghi, Director of Livelihood at AIF, “DI-verse is a response to the pressing need to double the number of PwDs engaged in formal sector employment and strengthen the entrepreneurial landscape in India. By acknowledging and celebrating corporations that prioritise the inclusion of PwDs in skill-based positions and high-paying leadership roles, DI-verse seeks to dismantle existing barriers and promote disability-inclusive cultures across the public, private, and multinational sectors.”