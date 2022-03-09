Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ambulances, Hearses Must In Every Municipal Council Jurisdiction In Maharashtra: Minister

The minister was responding to questions about the non-availability of health facilities in the Palghar district.

Ambulances, Hearses Must In Every Municipal Council Jurisdiction In Maharashtra: Minister
Maharastra Health minister on teh nescessity and avalibilty of ambulances and hearses.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8:42 pm

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday informed the state legislative Assembly that the availability of ambulances and hearses is a must in every municipal council and Nagar panchayat jurisdiction.
       

Speaking in the House during Question Hour, Tope said the health department has procured a new fleet of 1,000 ambulances to ferry pregnant women to hospitals for delivery.
       

The minister was responding to questions about the non-availability of health facilities in the Palghar district. The availability of ambulances and hearses is a must in every municipal council and Nagar panchayat limit, he said. 
       

Related stories

HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Delhi Waqf Board Plea On De-Listing Of 123 Properties, Refuses Stay

Mizoram Records 839 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Stalin Launches Saint Gobain's Facilities, Urges Investors To Choose TN

In places where ambulances and hearses are unavailable, they must be procured from district planning and development council (DPDC) funds or MLAs should buy them using their funds, Tope said.
       

Meanwhile, responding to a question about the preservation of forts, state Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh said the Maharashtra security force will be tasked with the job of protecting forts from encroachments. The government is also considering a proposal to set up a committee of locals for the preservation of forts, he said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Mumbai Police Mumbai City District Planning And Development Council (DPDC) Municipal Council Jurisdiction Mumbai Municipal Council Indian City Indians India Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins