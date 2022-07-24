Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Amartya Sen's Family Says He Won't Be Able To Receive Bengal Government Award

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's family has said that he will not be able to receive the Bangabibhusan award.

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen File Photo

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 11:20 pm

 Nobel laureate Amartya Sen will not receive the ‘Bangabibhusan’, the highest civilian award conferred by the West Bengal government, his family said on Sunday.

Sen is understood to have told state government officials in the first week of July when approached, that he will not be in India when the presentation ceremony takes place. It is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Monday. “He is presently in Europe,” a family member told PTI.

Asked if the decision had anything to do with the appeal by CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty to the prospective recipients, including Sen, to not receive the award from the TMC government, a key minister of which was arrested for alleged involvement in a school jobs scam, she said the octogenarian had intimated the organizers before any such developments took place that he will be unavailable. 

“He has had the good fortune of being honored with several awards, and wants the ‘Bangabibhusan’ to be conferred on others now,” the celebrated economist’s daughter Antara Dev Sen told a local news channel. 

