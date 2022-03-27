Amarnath Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir To Start On June 30

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir will start on June 30.

The decision to schedule the 43-day pilgrimage was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chaired by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

The Yatra will take place with all COVID-19 protocols and will culminate as per the tradition on the day of Raksha Bandhan, said Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet.

Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition,on the day of Raksha Bandhan.We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra. pic.twitter.com/MxbYqJrVDL — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 27, 2022

The Amarnath Yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. During last two years, only a symbolic Yatra was observed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With PTI inputs