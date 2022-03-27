Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Amarnath Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir To Start On June 30

The Yatra will take place with all COVID-19 protocols and will culminate as per the tradition on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

Amarnath Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir To Start On June 30
Representative image of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims File photo

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 4:55 pm

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir will start on June 30.

The decision to schedule the 43-day pilgrimage was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chaired by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. 

The Yatra will take place with all COVID-19 protocols and will culminate as per the tradition on the day of Raksha Bandhan, said Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet.

The Amarnath Yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370. During last two years, only a symbolic Yatra was observed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

With PTI inputs

