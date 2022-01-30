Amar Jawan Jyoti Memorial To Come Up In Raipur, Says Chhattisgarh CM

A memorial for martyred soldiers and personnel of other security forces on the lines of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame would be built here, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate in Delhi was recently merged with the National War Memorial (NWM), drawing criticism from some quarters.

In a press release, Baghel said the removal of the Amar Jawan Jyoti pained him. “In honor of the martyrs, a memorial named 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti' will be constructed on the campus of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's 4th battalion in Mana area here," he said.

"The flame at the memorial will glow continuously,” the CM added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will perform `bhoomi poojan' (ground-breaking ceremony) for the memorial during his visit to the state on February 3, the statement added.

Congress is "the party of people who make sacrifices and know how to respect sacrifices," the chief minister said. A society "which does not respect its martyrs and preserve the memories of their sacrifices gets destroyed,” the release quoted Baghel as saying.

He was pained by the BJP-led Union government's decision to merge the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with the NWM, Baghel said. "We will honor the martyrdom of the brave-hearts (Police/Paramilitary/Army) of Chhattisgarh who sacrificed their lives for the nation in any part of the country, as well as the brave-hearts of the country who sacrificed their lives in the state through this memorial," the chief minister further said in the release. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the state capital on February 3 to launch a financial assistance scheme named 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana' for landless labourers.

With PTI Inputs