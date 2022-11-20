Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Allahabad HC Suspends Sentence Of Disqualified BJP MLA Vikram Saini

According to the Allahabad High Court, Vikram Saini's conviction for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots would be suspended on Monday after a lower court suspended his two-year prison term.

Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 8:03 pm

The Allahabad High Court has suspended the two-year prison sentence awarded by a lower court to disqualify BJP MLA Vikram Saini in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and ordered to list the hearing for suspension of his conviction for Monday.

The high court also granted bail to Saini, a former MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, in the same case. The high court was hearing an appeal by Saini challenging his conviction by a special court.   

On Thursday, hearing the appeal by Saini, Justice Samit Gopal said, “Prayer for bail/sentence is allowed.”

Counsel for Saini submitted in the high court that there is no credible evidence against him and there is no witness to support the prosecution case. Further, it is a case of no injury, the counsel said.  

On October 10 this year, a special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced Saini and 10 others to two years imprisonment in a case relating to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

In the present order, the high court directed Saini's release on bail on his furnishing a personal bond with two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the court concerned. 

Nearly a month after Saini's conviction in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on November 13 disqualified him as MLA and also declared as vacant his Khatauli seat, for which a bypoll is scheduled on December 5. 

Related stories

High Court Stay On Order To Revoke Recruitments To Be Challenged In Double Bench: U'khand Speaker

Delhi Excise Case: High Court Asks CBI, ED To Produce Public Statements Over Media Leak Allegations

Punjab And Haryana High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking To Cancel Ram Rahim's Parole

Tags

National BJP MLA Vikram Saini Allahabad Muzaffarnagar Riots Cases High Court Lower Court Uttar Pradesh BJP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

5 Jaw-Dropping Web Series And Movies For Weekend Binge On OTT

5 Jaw-Dropping Web Series And Movies For Weekend Binge On OTT