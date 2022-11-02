Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

All About India's AD-1 Missile Interceptor Whose Trial Was Successfully Conducted On Wednesday

Defence Ministry announced that maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 missile was successfully conducted off Odisha coast.

Akash missile
Trial of Akash missile.(File photo-Representational image) Akash missile

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 7:13 pm

In a significant move, India on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 missile off Odisha coast.

The Defence Ministry said the flight-test was carried out with participation of all ballistic missile defence (BMD) weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

"Defence Research & Development Organisation conducted a successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 2," the ministry said.

What AD-1 missile interceptor?

The ministry said AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both "low exo-atmospheric" and "endo-atmospheric" interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.

It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target, it said. 

Tags

National India Odisha Coast Trial Ballistic Missile AD-1 Missile Interceptor Test Defence Ministry Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It