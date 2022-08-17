Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Alert Sounded In Parts Of Jamshedpur As Water Level Of Subarnarekha River Rises

One sluice gate of Chandil dam in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district has been opened at 10 pm yesterday while three more gates were likely to be opened at 3 am, the official said.

Seoul floods
Low-lying areas of the river were likely to be affected. Photo: Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 8:48 am

The East Singhbhum district administration has sounded an alert in parts of the steel city on Tuesday night following release of water from Chandil dam, which led to an increase in water level in the Subarnarekha river,  an official said.

One sluice gate of Chandil dam in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district has been opened at 10 pm yesterday while three more gates were likely to be opened at 3 am, the official said.

Around 304.93 cumec of water was likely to be released, the official said, adding that low-lying areas of the river including Mango, Bhuiyandih were likely to be affected.

Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum, Vijaya Jadav has put the Mango Notified Area Committee (MNAC) and Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC) on alert in view of increasing water level in the river.

She has directed officials to alert people living in catchment areas through public address system and evacuate them to safer places. JNAC Special Officer Sanjay Kumar told PTI that the administration has geared up to meet any eventuality.

"We have set up temporary shelter homes in community building in Bhuiyandih, where we are planning to shift people living in low lying areas", he added.

(With PTI inputs)

