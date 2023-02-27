Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Akhil Gogoi Condemns Delhi Deputy CM's Arrest, Demands His Immediate Release

Akhil Gogoi Condemns Delhi Deputy CM's Arrest, Demands His Immediate Release

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Manish Sisodia to be questioned by CBI
Akhil Gogoi condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 8:09 am

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, alleging that it exposes the “hypocritical attitude” of the BJP.

He also urged opposition parties to raise their voice against such “fascist tendencies” in the country.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

"I strongly condemn the arrest of Manish Sisodia and demand his immediate release. The arrests of leaders on the basis of fabricated evidences clearly exposes the barbaric character of BJP,” Gogoi said.

“... Arresting the leaders of other parties only shows the hypocritical attitude of the BJP," the Raijor Dal president added.

Gogoi had worked closely with the Aam Aadmi Party’s founding leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, among others, before entering active politics.

