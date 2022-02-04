Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Air Quality In Delhi Improves; Drizzle Likely

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 97 per cent.

Air Quality In Delhi Improves; Drizzle Likely
AQI of Delhi was in the 'poor category' on Friday morning

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:10 pm

The national capital on Friday witnessed a cloudy morning and the minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. In the last 24 hours, the city witnessed 1 mm rainfall, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 97 per cent. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature will settle around 17 degrees Celsius, it said.

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘poor category’ as the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Friday was 210, marking a significant improvement in 24 hours. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI in the capital on Thursday morning was 324.

Related stories

Delhi Records 2,668 Covid Cases, 13 Deaths; Positivity Rate Down To 4.3 Pc

Unidentified Men Rob Gold, Silver Ornaments From Jewellery Shop In Delhi

Delhi Records Over 60 Per Cent Fall In Active Covid-19 Cases In 1 Week: Data

On Friday, the air quality in its neighbouring Faridabad stood at 222, Ghaziabad (160), Greater Noida (164), Gurugram (216) and Noida (158). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the city saw its maximum temperature going down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month in 19 years. On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) Delhi Cold Wave Temperature Weather
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi: Schools From Classes 9-12, Coaching Institutes To Reopen, DDMA Says

Delhi: Schools From Classes 9-12, Coaching Institutes To Reopen, DDMA Says

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Haryana Govt Challenges HC's Order To Stay Law For 75% Reservation For Locals In Private Jobs

UP Elections 2022: Mayawati Goes Hard At Congress

Common Voter List Would Reduce Costs, Efforts: Rjiju

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai