Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Air India Has 'Enormous' Potential: CEO Campbell Wilson

Addressing the media virtually, Wilson further said the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft. The loss-making airline was acquired by Tatas in January
Air India has "enormous" potential and efforts are on to make the group a significant international player

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 12:55 pm

Air India has "enormous" potential and efforts are on to make the group a significant international player, its CEO Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

Addressing the media virtually, Wilson further said the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is also underway. Air India has enormous potential and unprecedented opportunities. The group is working on becoming a significant international player, he said.

On February 14, Air India announced placing an order for 470 planes, including 70 wide-body aircraft. Wilson said the funding would be through a combination of various sources.

The Tata Group took over Air India in January last year.

